Bouquets: Sheng Siong's move sets a good example

I applaud Sheng Siong's move to award its employees bonuses of up to 16 months in appreciation of their hard work (Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus after strong earnings, Jan 27).

There have also been several news reports about the generosity and humility of the company's chief executive and founder, Mr Lim Hock Chee.

I know Mr Lim from my time serving in various Marsiling grassroots organisations from 2006 to 2010, when I had the opportunity to work with him and observe how remarkable a leader he is.

He was also generous, often donating food supplies to the underprivileged families in the constituency.

My family and I regularly do our grocery shopping at the Sheng Siong supermarket near our home.

Most of the employees display exemplary customer service and will often help customers like my elderly father, who uses a wheelchair.

I hope Sheng Siong's move will encourage other supermarket operators and other employers to reward their employees fairly if the company has earned sizeable profits. Employees should also continue to work hard and upgrade themselves where possible.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban