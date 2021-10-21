Bouquets: Safe distancing ambassador helped buy groceries when I could not enter store

I wish to express my sincere thanks to safe distancing ambassador Marilyn who was on duty at FairPrice Dawson Road.

When I reached the supermarket yesterday, I realised that I had forgotten my mobile phone and couldn't check in via SafeEntry.

I told the safe distancing ambassador that I needed to buy ingredients to prepare my lunch, and was not able to go home to get my phone as it was raining.

She asked her colleague to take over the manning of the entry point, and she kindly helped me to buy all the items I needed while I waited at the entrance.

I was really touched by her kind-hearted gesture.

Patrick Kin Hoon Hai