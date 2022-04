I always enjoy reading Professor Chong Siow Ann's contributions to The Straits Times.

Reading his pieces is like having a free session on the couch as his patient, as he frames difficult topical issues in a convincing way that promotes mental wellness.

He encourages hope like a spiritual leader, regardless of faith. He galvanises positive thinking like an inspirational leader.

The Institute of Mental Health is fortunate to have a psychiatrist like him.

Tan Li Fong