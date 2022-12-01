Bouquets: Professional, compassionate care during spouse’s last days

I wish to commend the medical and nursing teams at Changi General Hospital who attended to my husband before his death.

Dr Marcus Sim and Dr Cheryn Choo were comprehensive, attentive and compassionate in their support.

They kept my family and me promptly informed of my husband’s condition and of their care plan every step of the way. This ensured that we had all the information we needed to make the appropriate decisions and preparations at various stages of his hospitalisation.

Nurse Jaya Raj of Ward 25 was professional and exemplary in his nursing support. The nursing team of Ward 25 displayed selflessness and humanity despite the continuous demands in a high-needs ward.

I saw how overstretched and understaffed they were, and yet there was no compromise on standards or quality of care.

Losing a family member is one of the most difficult things in life, but the Changi General Hospital staff’s empathy and compassion lifted our saddened spirits.

Jessica Leong Lai Cheng (Dr)