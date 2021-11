I was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Aug 30 for a bacterial infection, and was discharged about a month later.

I want to compliment the nurses in Ward 55B for their good attitude despite the hectic working conditions, and also doctors Claramae Chia, Tay Kae Jack and Teh Yii Ean for their commitment in treating me.

I salute SGH and its professional team of medical staff.

Arthur Ng Ang Teck