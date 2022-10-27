Bouquets: Police came promptly at midnight to check after report was made

A little after 11.30pm on Tuesday, I woke up at my farm in the Kranji countryside when I heard what sounded like gunshots. On checking with my staff, who also live on the farm, they too said they heard the shots. I decided to call 999, as the countryside at this hour is usually a peaceful oasis.

After 10 minutes, I called 999 again and was told that police officers were already alerted and that I should expect them at any moment. As I put the phone down, my security staff called to say the police had arrived.

As I walked out to the gate at midnight, I felt that my husband and I had made the right decision to retire here in the country of our birth.

I could make out a few officers in the darkness, and one, Ms Anna Chin, greeted me politely, and introduced herself as the team leader on duty from Woodlands West Neighbourhood Police Centre. I felt a great sense of safety and security.

Ms Chin later called to assure me that the police have verified that the sound I heard was that of firecrackers in Johor.

I thank Ms Chin and the rest of her team in blue.

Ivy Singh-Lim