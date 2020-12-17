Bouquets: PM Lee and multi-ministry task force gave clear picture of Covid-19 situation

In this war against the virus, it is important for the people to not only do what they are told, but also understand why they need to do it.

The Prime Minister's address and the press conference given by the multi-ministry task force achieved this admirably (S'pore to begin phase 3 on Dec 28, Dec 15).

The people now have a clearer understanding of the seriousness and the complexity of the problem, and the need for full cooperation and even sacrifices for the good of the whole community.

People should be informed in this way periodically, because in this age of social media, there are many conflicting ideas and even false opinions that can mislead and confuse.

It is important that the people are given the true facts from a reliable source, so that we as a nation can all work together wholeheartedly to fight a common enemy - the virus.

It is only when the people are fully behind their leaders that victory can be achieved.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)