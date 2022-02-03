Bouquets: Passers-by attended to injured dad

On the evening of Jan 29, my elderly father was walking back from Toa Payoh when he missed a step walking down a flight of stairs in front of Courts Toa Payoh.

He fell on his face and sustained significant bleeding.

He was attended to immediately by passers-by who helped him contact me and also called for an ambulance.

One of the young strangers also did not hesitate to use his spare T-shirt to stem the bleeding from my dad's face.

Kudos also to staff at a nearby restaurant who provided ice.

The strangers who helped my father remained with him until paramedics arrived.

As I arrived only shortly after that, I did not have the opportunity to obtain further details about them, but I would like to express my family's heartfelt thanks for their civic-mindedness and care for a stranger.

Adrian Low

