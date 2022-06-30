Bouquets: Paramedics' professionalism and empathy reassuring

My neighbour, a 74-year-old man, had a medical emergency on Sunday.

My wife and I called 995, and paramedics arrived in an ambulance in just 15 minutes.

They checked his condition efficiently, asked a few questions, did an antigen rapid test and ascertained that he was Covid-19-positive, and gently lifted him onto the gurney and into the ambulance.

We found their professionalism and empathetic attitude very reassuring.

On behalf of our neighbour's sister, we are deeply grateful to Burhan, Liyana, Fazrul and Azhar for their timely assistance.

Swaran Kapur