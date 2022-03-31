Bouquets: Nurses' passion and positive attitude commendable

In January, I was admitted to Singapore General Hospital and placed in the high dependency ward for two nights' observation.

I saw the nurses working round the clock, attending to each patient's needs attentively.

The patients were old, frail, sick or less mobile, and some had lost some mental capability. Some were whining in pain and asking for immediate attention.

Besides keeping records of the patients' conditions, the nurses also had to administer medicine, monitor the patients' vital signs frequently, help them relieve themselves and clean them up, and accompany them to the washroom.

The doctors on night shift had to shuttle between wards. The nurses and doctors barely had a chance to sit down except during meal breaks.

But despite all this, they worked with passion and resilience. They continued to smile and attend to their patients with tender loving care.

Their positive working attitude is commendable.

Jiang PeiJu