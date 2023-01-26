Bouquets: NS pioneers made valuable contributions to the Singapore story

I salute the pioneer batch of full-time national servicemen commandos in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) (2nd Company in name, but band of brothers achieved many firsts among commandos, Jan 16).

From the escort operation in the 1974 Laju ferry incident to the resolution of the 1991 hijacking of SQ117, the commandos have a long and illustrious history. Many agree that the commando course is one of the toughest in the SAF, conducted at the edge of human endurance. Not all trainees earn the coveted red beret.

The actions of NS pioneers like retired Lieutenant-Colonel Clarence Tan and his band of soldiers are valuable contributions to the national service story, as well as the Singapore story.

Even as we continue to face security challenges in the post-pandemic world (Singaporeans must not let their guard down as risk of a terror attack has risen: Shanmugam, Jan 17), let us continue to honour and appreciate Singapore’s national servicemen past and present, and the many other men and women who labour to keep Singapore safe.

Woon Wee Min