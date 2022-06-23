Bouquets: Notices raise awareness of residents' concerns

I have seen notices put up lately in lifts at Block 630, Hougang Avenue 8. These notices highlight issues such as the rat problem, feeding of pigeons, high-rise littering and water pilferage.

I commend the Ang Mo Kio Town Council for initiating the move to put up these notices to raise awareness of residents' concerns.

At the basketball court at Block 628, signs have also been put up on the hours of play allowed there.

All these little efforts go towards a better environment for the residents.

Hui Kong Leong