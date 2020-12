In March, I asked for a kerb-cut ramp to be built at Teck Whye Avenue fronting Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic to benefit people with disabilities and others.

In May, the Land Transport Authority agreed to carry out the works, which started on Monday.

It took longer than usual, but I still want to thank staff at Traffic Scheme Design Development for their hard work to implement this feature.

Loong Chik Tong