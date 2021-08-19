Bouquets: Neighbours saved daughter from aggressive dog

I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to my neighbours in Worthing Road, Mr Jeeva and his son Nishan, for their timely assistance on Aug 6 at around 4pm.

They rescued my daughter from an entirely unprovoked attack by a neighbour's dog that was wandering unleashed and unattended, while she was out walking our elderly dog.

Hearing her screams of pain as she tried desperately to shake off the dog that refused to release her forearm, they rushed out of their home and did not hesitate to try and pull the dog off her.

According to my daughter, when they finally managed to get it off her, they held on to the growling animal and even carried it farther up the road.

They did not hesitate to help despite the very real threat of injury to themselves.

Had they not responded so quickly, my daughter would have been far more severely injured. As it was, she was bitten four times on the forearm and once on her calf.

Their act of unstinting courage and compassion towards a fellow neighbour whom they did not even know moves me to tears.

I am indebted to both men. They exemplify what being a true neighbour is all about in our multi-ethnic, multi-religious society.

Ng Bee Hong