I refer to the article, "Neighbour saves unconscious man from fire in Bukit Batok flat" (June 11).

Mr Muhammad Nasiruddin Md Khalid rushed over with his wife to help when he saw smoke coming from a neighbour's unit upstairs.

Mr Raymond Seetoh, the son of the flat owner, said he was grateful for his neighbours' help.

Thank you, Mr Nasiruddin, for showing the kampung spirit that resides deep in the soul of every Singaporean.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee