Bouquets: NEA staff worked diligently to contain dengue outbreak

I must commend the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) diligent and arduous efforts in containing the national dengue outbreak.

I am encouraged that there are far fewer cases now.

I live in Braddell View. At the peak, my estate had close to 500 cases of dengue, and with that the reputation of being the largest cluster in Singapore.

I saw how NEA staff tackled the dengue threat through fogging, checking for larvae and educating residents, among other things.

This is the signature Singapore spirit in fighting threats. May we never let our guard down.

Philip Siow Khing Shing