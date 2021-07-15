Bouquets: NEA officer put resident's mind at ease during dengue check

A National Environment Agency (NEA) officer visited my home in Lower Bukit Timah Road, in a dengue red zone with 10 cases detected, on June 28.

I showed him all the possible water receptacles, such as potted plants, and was quite confident there was no mosquito breeding as I was conscious of the danger.

But he found larvae in water collected in a plate placed below a pot.

I was rather concerned about the finding and possible consequences.

But the officer's communication and counselling put me at ease. He told me not to worry about a possible penalty, and said it was more important to determine the source of dengue.

This officer was well-trained, experienced and compassionate with seniors. Well done, NEA!

Tang Sheong Ha