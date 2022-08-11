Bouquets: Mum in good hands at hospital

I write to express my deepest gratitude to the healthcare professionals and support staff at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

My mother has been hospitalised there for a serious ailment since July 15.

During this time, we have been blessed with a high standard of professionalism and service from the heart from all at the organisation - the cleaners, counter staff, security, allied health professionals, other support staff and, of course, the doctors in attendance.

The premises are conducive to recovery, with a gentle breeze often going through the ward, and landscaping that is a balm for the senses as one walks around the complex.

The road ahead for my mum may be fraught with uncertainty, but I know she is in good hands at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Remember all of the unsung heroes who toil and labour for the infirm behind the scenes this National Day, while the rest of the nation enjoys the celebrations.

Suzy F.H.T. Egan