Bouquets: MRT officer helped dad who has Alzheimer's

I commend Mr George Lim, a staff member at Botanic Gardens MRT station, for helping my father who has early Alzheimer's disease.

On May 25, my father lost his bearings and was wandering around the station.

Mr Lim was astute enough to notice him and his condition, and approached him.

My father wanted to take a taxi, so Mr Lim helped him upstairs. Mr Lim contacted me, and I managed to pick my father up.

He also called me later to check on my father.

Kudos to Mr Lim for going beyond the call of duty.

Lawrence Wong