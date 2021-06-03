Bouquets: Monteiro deserves global recognition

As a pianist, I am happy about Jeremy Monteiro's big breakthrough in the world music scene, with his latest album hitting the Top 50 in an American chart (Monteiro's new album breaks into US chart, May 29), as reported by Straits Times music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi.

Singapore's super jazz pianist richly deserves the global recognition, and all local jazz music lovers and fans of other music genres should be proud of him.

I have had the privilege of attending some of his concerts, and of being enthralled by his scintillating piano-playing.

I also enjoy Mr Eddino's music columns. Thank you for bringing news about the maestro's latest accomplishment and I look forward to more news about the achievements of our talented performing artistes.

Anthony Oei