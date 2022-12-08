Bouquets: Minister’s efforts to improve quality of life for the elderly are appreciated

As an 83-year-old, I am appreciative and grateful that Health Minister Ong Ye Kung is always looking into ways to improve the quality of life for the elderly (Call to rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, Dec 6).

Not only is Mr Ong one of the main drivers of the coming Healthier SG initiative, but he is also very active in reaching out to Singaporeans to educate them on the proper ways of exercising for good health, especially on social media platform TikTok.

Many thanks to Mr Ong for his efforts.

Raymond Lo Wan Mou