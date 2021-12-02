Bouquets: Medical team a comfort to patient's family

My father was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Ward 9F from Oct 30 to Nov 20. Sadly, he died of pneumonia.

Throughout his fight with Covid-19, my father was cared for by a team of ward doctors, palliative doctors, nurses and social workers.

As he was in isolation, members of this medical team were my only link to him. They contacted me daily to update me on his condition and course of treatment.

The team, whom we have not met, were always calm and answered my questions patiently.

It was especially comforting when our conversations ended with them asking if I was all right and if there was anything else they could do to comfort my father and allay my family's concerns.

My family and I are grateful to this team and would like to thank them for their kindness.

Dorothy Lee Cheow Gek