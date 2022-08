I want to convey my gratitude to the people who aided me in retrieving my mobile phone, which I accidentally left in a taxi on Aug 1.

I want to thank ComfortDelGro, the taxi driver who lent me his phone at a petrol station in Jervois Road, the operator who linked me to the driver of the taxi I was in, and the driver, Mr Wong, who found my phone and returned it on the same day.

I also thank the petrol station staff who lent me their phone to contact Mr Wong.

Lee Kong Heng