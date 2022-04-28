Bouquets: Man took extra steps to return lost bag

On March 31, I left my bag on the bench of a bus stop near Potong Pasir MRT. It contained my wallet.

Mr Ivor Ho Ka-Jin, who was at the bus stop and saw my bag, went out of his way to have it returned to me.

Not only did he take my bag and deposit it with the attending officer at Potong Pasir MRT Passenger Service, but he also noted down my bank card numbers and called the banks to inform them of the loss of my cards. The banks then called me and that is how I came to locate my bag.

Mr Ho looked me up on Facebook and sent me a message requesting I call him back.

He also met me and my husband in person to ensure that my bag and its contents were returned to me.

We are deeply grateful to Mr Ho.

Roy Sriparna