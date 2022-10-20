Bouquets: Majestic ballet performance by dancers from Ukraine

Congratulations to the United Ukrainian Ballet on its majestic performance of Swan Lake at Marina Bay Sands.

My daughter and I attended the Saturday matinee, and I could hardly believe that the dancers were all to be dancing again in less than three hours.

In a wonderful change from contemporary pared-down productions, the costume and set designs were sumptuous, magnificent and awesome.

The ballet was mesmerising, especially the performances by the principal leads who played Odette/Odile, Rothbart, Prince Siegfried and the Jester.

The adaptations of Swan Lake I have seen over the years always chose to end in tragedy. I thought the “light over darkness” conclusion chosen by the United Ukrainian Ballet was an inspired choice. I wish the people of Ukraine well.

Suditi Stanley