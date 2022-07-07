Bouquets: Maid's lost wallet returned with full amount of cash intact

My maid recently lost her wallet containing $374 while on her way to buy two blood pressure monitors at my request.

Someone found the wallet and handed it to the police.

A few days later, I received a letter from the police, who had identified me from documents in her wallet. They informed me the wallet had been found and asked her to call at their office to retrieve it. She did so, and was happy to find the full amount of cash in it.

It is a pity we did not get to thank the finder.

B. Tenando Christine Fernando

