Bouquets: LTA organised Forward SG discussion event well

I attended a Forward SG discussion organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Oct 6, and would like to express my gratitude for its conscientious efforts in organising the event.

LTA did well in terms of engagement, making sure all views were heard, and assuring us that our ideas will play a part in creating our future.

I especially commend its efforts in allocating private space for every small group discussion so that participants could speak clearly and freely, without distractions. The facilitator was also experienced in managing the conversation and allocated sufficient time so all participants had a chance to share without being rushed.

I was most impressed that LTA documented the entire discussion, and that all ideas, big or small, would be taken into consideration and reviewed, regardless of whether they were within the scope of the day's conversation.

I would like to extend my appreciation to LTA for its efforts, and hope that future conversations can assimilate its practices as a benchmark so that Singapore may reap greater benefits from this nationwide dialogue.

Tan Eng Kwang