Bouquets: LTA an example for others to follow in responding to feedback

Updated
30 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

Every time I gave feedback to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it not only responded promptly and clearly, but also took concrete action on the matter.

Looking at how much LTA has to handle across the whole of Singapore, this is pretty impressive.

Other organisations in Singapore, whether they be from the private or public sector, could take a cue from LTA. Very often, feedback is met with a templated reply, and no follow-up is done.

How efficient a set-up is can be clearly determined by how seriously the organisation takes public/customer feedback, and how promptly and thoroughly it addresses it.

Wilma Elizabeth Chai

