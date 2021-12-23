Bouquets: Loh Kean Yew's humility and graciousness are inspiring

I was moved when I read that when shuttler Loh Kean Yew was upgraded to a business class seat for his return flight from Huelva, Spain, to Singapore, the first thing he thought of was to request that his coach and physiotherapist be upgraded as well (I'm just getting started, says Loh Kean Yew, Dec 21).

This showed his humility and graciousness.

In his rise to the top, he did not forget the people who were with him along the way. This is a lesson we can all learn, and we should aim to emulate the values this true star has shown us.

He may have won many fans due to his historic win, but it is his gracious and humble ways that have made me a fan.

Cynthia Ponnana