Bouquets: Kudos to Singapore athletics for turnaround

I am delighted indeed to see Singapore's athletics contingent getting results at last at the recent SEA Games in Hanoi. Compared with just three bronzes at the 2019 edition in Manila, Singapore won one gold, three silvers and seven bronzes this time around.

Kudos to the Singapore Athletics committee under its president Lien Choong Luen. By bringing all the stakeholders together and paying attention to the athletes themselves, Mr Lien and his team have really turned Singapore athletics around and this augurs well for the future.

To all the officials and athletes - congratulations and well done!

Chia Hearn Kok