Bouquets: Kudos to shareholder who helped employee seek justice

I refer to the report on an employee who was molested by a company director, and how the firm’s largest shareholder helped her to seek justice (Company director who molested subordinate jailed for a year, April 14).

The shareholder’s swift and decisive action in the face of a difficult situation is truly commendable.

It would not have been easy for the shareholder to confront the director, whom he had known for years. His commitment to the safety and well-being of employees is a testament to his character.

His actions set a powerful example for leaders in all organisations.

It is only through the courage and determination of individuals like him that we can create safe and respectful workplaces for all.

Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun