Bouquets: Kudos to Aesop for its support for Singlit

I visited the Aesop stores at VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands last Friday.

Instead of bottles of skincare products, the shelves were filled with books written by local female authors such as Josephine Chia and Verena Tay.

There were long queues at both outlets as shoppers looked through the shelves for a free book to bring home.

As a newly published author, I appreciate the initiative taken by Aesop to promote Singapore literature and am heartened to see the strong support from local readers.

On behalf of the local authors and publishers who are disappointed by the closure of Kinokuniya at Jem, thank you, Aesop.

Vicky Chong Cheng Yee