Bouquets: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's dental treatment was excellent

Recently, I visited the dental unit of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital a few times and was very impressed by the excellent service.

I was attended to by Dr Tan Shee Yin, who did a very good job explaining the various dental treatment options and the costs involved. She was also very professional in treating my root canal problem.

The service I get at the hospital's dental unit is so much better than the experience I had at a polyclinic some years ago.

I hope the Government can reduce the cost of dental treatment at polyclinics and that the services at these polyclinics can be on a par with the pleasant service that I experienced at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Lim Cheng Chwee