Bouquets: It's the effort put in by Singapore's athletes that counts

I have followed with deep interest the performance of Singapore's athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

I was especially moved by President Halimah Yacob's support and the encouragement shown by MPs and members of the public.

There is a need to instil a culture of validation, not criticism.

A lot of sacrifices have been made by these athletes as they prepared to represent our tiny red dot on the world stage.

I thank them for their tenacity and determination to do us proud.

It's not always about the prize, but the effort put in that counts. Bravo Team Singapore!

Ian Poulier