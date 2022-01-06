Bouquets: Inspiring performances by Singapore athletes brought us joy

It was a wild and tough 2021 - yet another year marred by the presence of Covid-19. However, unlike in 2020, the sporting world was able to fight on and persevere amid the pandemic, successfully holding major events all across the globe.

Various events were held in Singapore too, such as the World Table Tennis Cup Finals and Global Esports Games.

There was joy. In particular, our young athletes enjoyed great success. Potential stars such as Izaac Quek in table tennis and Maximilian Maeder in sailing put up strong performances.

Our Paralympians shone on the world stage, with Yip Pin Xiu leading the way again. Our national bowlers made historic runs in the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships. Shuttler Loh Kean Yew clinched the Badminton World Federation World Championships at the end of the year.

These achievements are fantastic for Singapore sport, and we need to build on them and strive for consistency.

There was also pain and disappointment, but at the same time, inspiring displays of sportsmanship. The Summer Olympics did not turn out the way we probably wanted it to. The year-end AFF Suzuki Cup saw Singapore suffer a soul-crushing defeat to Indonesia, but the entire country rallied behind our football team, who may have lost but won all our hearts.

I thank all our athletes for giving their very best last year, and also thank the personnel from the national sports associations and Sport Singapore who have supported them in their battles.

And to the fans and the rest of Singapore, we have to be there for our athletes through everything - the good, the bad and the ugly.

Let us once again root for them as they attempt to attain glory in the various sporting events taking place this year.

There will be tough challenges and obstacles, but if the whole of Singapore sport comes together as one unit, victory is not impossible.

Henry Choong Kun Lin