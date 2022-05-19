Bouquets: Inspiring move to choose taxi as bridal car

I was touched when I read about Ms Wee Jie Xin using her father's ComfortDelGro taxi as her bridal car (Bride chooses special ride for her big day - her father's taxi, May 16).

What an inspiring move to break the tradition of renting an expensive car and express her appreciation for her father's love.

She has taught the public a compelling lesson in love, humility and dignity.

I know a market vegetable seller who plays in an orchestra and a taxi driver who reads Confucian philosophy, and I have learnt to respect every person with a humble vocation because underneath the surface may lie a philosopher or artist with a kind and generous heart.

Wong Bheet Huan