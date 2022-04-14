Bouquets: Hospital team supported mother throughout baby's feeding issues

I thank Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children's Medical Institute for its dedication and prompt action during the one year that my daughter Ruth was under its excellent care.

Ruth had feeding issues when she was two months old. We were referred to Dr Marion Aw and the feeding team, as she was not gaining weight.

The early days of Ruth's life were challenging for me, as I struggled to manage her feeding patterns, and I was eventually diagnosed with post-natal depression.

Dr Aw took my concerns seriously and addressed them professionally, giving me the confidence to face everyday challenges with Ruth.

The feeding team kept in contact with me at home via phone calls and e-mail, and gave me helpful suggestions and advice.

I felt very supported throughout, and I believe this was instrumental in helping me to recover well from the depression.

Everyone I encountered in the medical institute - from the front desk staff to therapists - was patient, caring and helpful.

My family and I are grateful to all of them. I want to specifically thank Dr Aw, Dr Dale Loh, Dr Soh Jian Yi, speech therapist Phua Quan Quan and dietitians Wong Chui Ying and Charlotte Lin for all their care and help.

Amilyn Ong May Huei