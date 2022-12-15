Bouquets: Hospital staff took good care of me during stay

I was warded at the National University Hospital from Dec 4 to Dec 9 with multiple illnesses, including panic attacks.

During my stay at the hospital’s Acute Medical Unit, the doctors, nurses and other staff took good care of me.

I would like to thank in particular Dr Audrey, who led the team attending to me, psychiatrist Dr Marlene, who helped stabilise my panic attacks, the gastroenterology doctors who helped me prepare for my procedure, and all the nurses and other staff in the ward for their excellent care.

I am also grateful for the close collaboration between the various medical divisions at the hospital.

Frederick Siow Ngai Yee