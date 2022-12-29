Bouquets: Honoured to have met a truly humble Singapore football legend

Football legend Chia Boon Leong, who died on Dec 20 aged 97, was a fantastic footballer and an incredible human being.

He was an integral part of the Singapore side that won the Malaya Cup in 1950, 1951 and 1952.

In September 1954, he was voted “Malaya’s most popular footballer”, which earned him a trip to London to train with English club Arsenal.

Nicknamed Twinkletoes, the football star was known for his speed and clever footwork.

Chia made his last public appearance on Aug 31 when he attended the launch of my book, Roar: Football Legends Of Singapore, at Jalan Besar Stadium.

I remember how he beamed with pride when a plaster cast of his left foot was unveiled on the pitch to honour his contributions to Singapore football.

I feel really honoured to have met him in person, and found him a truly humble legend.

A. Thiyaga Raju