Bouquets: Holding National Day ceremonial parade was the right move

Singapore had its first National Day Parade in 1966, a year after its separation from Malaysia.

Since then, Aug 9 has been a special day for Singaporeans and an opportunity to proudly display the national flag throughout the month of August.

The decision that "the show must go on" this year on Aug 9, albeit with a scaled-down ceremonial parade, was correct.

I was one of the 3,000-plus People's Defence Force (PDF) volunteers and my unit took part in the 1967 and 1968 National Day parades.

I am proud to have contributed to Singapore through the PDF while the legislation of the National Service Act was in progress.

Goh Pheng Leong