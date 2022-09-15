Bouquets: Helpful CPF officer ensured claims could be submitted

I had a pleasant experience on Sept 9 dealing with the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board, and thank the staff who helped me.

I had a problem paying for an outstanding bill at Clementi Polyclinic using Flexi-MediSave.

I called the healthcare hotline of the CPF Board and in less than two minutes, my call was answered.

I highlighted my problem to the customer service officer, who empathised with my situation. She voluntarily spoke to the polyclinic staff, and the Flexi-MediSave claim for the outstanding bill was then submitted to the CPF Board.

She also arranged to call me again after I attended my appointment to ensure I was able to submit a similar claim for that visit.

This is truly the kind of outstanding service which I believe everyone would appreciate and every organisation should emulate.

Tiong Choon Hin

