Bouquets: Grocery vouchers from Government are a big help

I thank the Government for giving $300 in grocery vouchers this year to Singaporeans living in one- and two-room Housing Board flats.

These vouchers definitely lighten our burden by helping to cover our grocery costs, so we can use our money to pay other bills instead.

I do not take this help for granted, and am thankful.

I thank the Government for its quick and generous response in the form of financial support to the people during these difficult Covid-19 times, and for ensuring that no one lacks support or is left behind.

Susan Tan Lin Neo