Bouquets: Great customer service experiences at mall and with utilities firm

I have had the greatest service experiences in the past two weeks.

While shopping at Plaza Singapura, which my husband and I had not visited for years, we found helpful and polite staff at places like Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Uniqlo, Burger King, Cotton On and Art Friend.

Just recently, when the electricity supply to my farm in Lim Chu Kang was disrupted, a quick call to SP Services got us the help needed to get our electricity problem fixed. The staff and management of SP Services proved that excellent service does exist here. Thank you.

Ivy Singh-Lim