Bouquets: Great customer service experiences at mall and with utilities firm

Updated
Published
39 sec ago

I have had the greatest service experiences in the past two weeks.

While shopping at Plaza Singapura, which my husband and I had not visited for years, we found helpful and polite staff at places like Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Uniqlo, Burger King, Cotton On and Art Friend.

Just recently, when the electricity supply to my farm in Lim Chu Kang was disrupted, a quick call to SP Services got us the help needed to get our electricity problem fixed. The staff and management of SP Services proved that excellent service does exist here. Thank you.

Ivy Singh-Lim

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top