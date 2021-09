I took a Grab car ride from Sengkang to AIA Alexandra on Sept 2 and did not realise I had left my purse in the car when I alighted.

An hour later, the Grab call centre informed me that the driver was on his way to AIA Alexandra to return my purse.

I would like to thank and compliment Mr Alvin Chan for being so honest and kind.

He didn't want to accept payment for his trip back to my office and also refused a cash token of $50. His kind gesture really touched me.

Catherine Tan