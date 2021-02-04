Bouquets: Good job by vaccine evaluation team

With news of poorer countries facing vaccine shortages and even the wealthy European bloc facing disrupted supplies, I was somewhat concerned whether a small country like Singapore would face problems with getting supplies.

But I am more at ease after reading about the extraordinary efforts put in by the Government to secure supplies (How S'pore picked its Covid-19 vaccines, Feb 1).

Compliments to the vaccine evaluation team and the Government, which had the foresight to commit financial resources to secure our lives and livelihoods.

Singaporeans should feel proud and fully cooperate with the Government to make the vaccination programme a success.

Tan Huang Meng