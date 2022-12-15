Bouquets: Glad to see scientists’ dedication and contributions gaining recognition

I read with pleasure about the recognition given to the dedicated work and contributions of scientists by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (4 scientists clinch President’s Science and Technology awards, Dec 10).

Indeed, the work of scientists goes beyond merely applying their acquired knowledge in their respective fields to achieve their project objectives.

In the course of innovation, they have to make sure that their ideas do not reinvent the wheel, or infringe any copyright or patent.

Firm and lengthy re-validation of experiment results is also necessary to avoid being inadvertently embroiled in research misconduct.

So kudos to all scientists who have made tremendous contributions to push our society to greater heights.

Lim Chee Khiam