Bouquets: Glad NTUC is planning to ring-fence certain jobs

I want to thank the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for the various initiatives it is working on to help local professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) (NTUC exploring reserving certain jobs for S'porean PMEs, April 30).

While many ideas mentioned in the article - such as unemployment insurance, reserving certain jobs for local PMEs and anti-discrimination laws - have been mooted over the years, it is still a big step forward for NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng to talk about NTUC's current thinking openly.

As a human resources (HR) professional for many years, I have always wondered why some companies, especially multinational corporations, need to bring in expatriates to fill senior HR and finance roles, as I know there are many qualified senior professionals who are Singaporeans.

I am therefore glad to learn that NTUC is considering ring-fencing certain jobs.

Luo Siao Ping