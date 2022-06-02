Bouquets: Friendly staff make routine eye screening check a pleasure

Updated
Published
55 sec ago

Recently, I went for an eye health screening at the SNEC Eye Clinic at Changi General Hospital.

I was impressed by the excellent service at Clinic A1 Eye, from Dr Jayant Venkatramani Iyer to service ambassador Helen, and also staff at the visual acuity room, the pharmacy and home delivery team.

Though my record in the system had been erased, as I had not visited the clinic for almost 6½ years, a patient and cheerful Dr Jayant managed to retrieve it.

Such courteous, friendly, respectful and proficient staff make a routine screening a pleasure.

Joyce Tan-Yap Poh Lin

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top