Bouquets: Free concert series is priceless

I took my children on Sept 4 to watch the Marsiling Chinese Orchestra perform its Mandopop Extravaganza concert as part of The Esplanade's free monthly Beautiful Sunday concert series.

I enjoyed the concert. The orchestra played popular music such as Seniorita, Heart Of Palms, Mojito and The Story Of Us, specially arranged by conductor Low Cher Yong.

The audience was encouraged to sing along, especially during the song Learn To Meow, which had toddlers to adults all meowing like a cat along with the orchestra.

The conductor candidly shared his thoughts and the orchestra's challenges. The audience applauded the group's resilience and efforts to come together and perform.

The Marsiling Chinese Orchestra comprises people from all walks of life who all enjoy playing music together. As they pursue their interest, they also help enhance the appreciation of Chinese orchestral music among Marsiling residents and the wider public.

My Sunday was made beautiful by this home-grown community orchestra. It took me back to the times when I was in a musical co-curricular activity.

Music is priceless. We should have more of such meaningful programmes that are inclusive and help everyone enjoy orchestral music without paying an arm or a leg.

Poon Jian Wei