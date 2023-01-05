Bouquets: Foodcourt cleaner always doing something to keep place clean and tidy

Amid complaints elsewhere of food centre cleaners doing their work poorly, I would like to commend an elderly cleaner at the Kopitiam outlet at Rivervale Plaza for his exemplary alertness and sense of responsibility.

As a regular patron at the foodcourt for breakfast and lunch, I have observed that this cleaner never fails to thank customers who return their trays to the designated stations.

As soon as customers return their trays after eating, he promptly cleans the table they used with a piece of cloth, which he washes before he moves on to the next table.

When there is no work for him to do, he puts chairs back in their original position, unlike cleaners elsewhere who are more likely to chat among themselves. He always has something to do to ensure the place is clean and tidy.

He is a model cleaner.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng